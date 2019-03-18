Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving Into Brainerd

A level 3 predatory offender will be residing in the Brainerd City Limits. The Brainerd Police Department reports Terry Lee Bryant, 36, is scheduled to be released from prison on March 25th. Bryant is intending to live in the area of Gillis NE and Washington Street in Brainerd.

Bryant has a history of sexual contact with male and female victims under the age of 16. The contact included penetration. Bryant met one of his victims through an online social networking site and then arranged to meet in person.

A community notification meeting about Bryant will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 6 p.m. at the Brainerd Police Department. The meeting is open to the public. Brainerd Police and the Minnesota Department of Corrections staff will be at the meeting to provide information regarding this news and to answer any questions.

Public Fact Notification Sheets will be available at the Brainerd Police Department and that same information will be posted on the Brainerd Police Department page on Facebook.

The Brainerd Police Department would like to remind people that Bryant is not wanted by police at this time. They say the notification is not intended to increase fear in the community, but to keep the public informed. Police also ask that the public report criminal activity by this offender or any other individual by calling 911.