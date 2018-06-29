Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves To Wadena

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a Level 3 Predatory Offender who is moving back to Wadena County on Monday, July 2nd, 2018. Cory Lynn Mangan, 30, will be moving to the vicinity of 150th Street and 129th Ave, Wadena.

Mangan has a history of sexual contact with minor male victims (age 8-14). Contact included attempted penetration. One victim was vulnerable due to developmental disabilities. Offender met victims for the first time just prior to offense behavior.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is available to provide you with useful information on personal safety. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 218-631-7600. To report criminal activity by this offender or any other individual, please call 911.

Mangan has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community.