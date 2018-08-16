Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves To Wadena
A level 3 predatory offender is moving back to the Wadena area, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Department.
Chad Allan Mikiska, 33, moved into the community on August 15.
Local law enforcement currently tracks and monitors the activities of approximately 66 registered sex offenders in Wadena County.
Law enforcement releases community notifications of the movements of registered sex offenders to furnish information and enhance public safety and awareness.
