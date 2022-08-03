Lakeland PBS

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls

Lakeland News — Aug. 2 2022

Travis Kenneth Ahles

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls.

According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday.

Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a female teenager he knew. He was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2014. He was released in March of 2019 but has now moved to a new home.

The Sheriff’s Office says that they release information about Level 3 offenders to the public because they believe an informed public is a safer public. Ahles has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.

By — Lakeland News

