Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls.
According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday.
Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a female teenager he knew. He was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2014. He was released in March of 2019 but has now moved to a new home.
The Sheriff’s Office says that they release information about Level 3 offenders to the public because they believe an informed public is a safer public. Ahles has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.
