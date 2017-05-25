Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves To Rural Crow Wing County

According to a press release from Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl, a Level 3 predatory offender will be released into rural Crow Wing County on June 1st.

Dagan Michael Lasart, 35 yrs. old, will reside at a residence located in the vicinity of County Road 28 and Lake Rd, Ironton, MN.

According to the release, Lasart engaged in sexual contact with an adult female victim. He was masked and gained access to the victim by entering her residence without permission and used force along with a weapon to gain compliance. The victim did not know offender.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community notification meeting on Tuesday, May 30th, at 6:00 pm, in the Crosby City Council Chambers, located at 2 S. 2nd Street SW, in Crosby.

Representatives from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be available to provide useful information on public safety.