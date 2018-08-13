Lakeland PBS
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves To Other Area Of Brainerd

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 13 2018
A level 3 predatory offender has relocated to another area in the Brained City Limits, according to the Brainerd Police Department.

Terrance Lee Lindmark, 57, moved to the area of the 200 block of 4th Avenue NE, in Brainerd. He previously resided in Brainerd near Gillis Avenue.

Lindmark has a history of sexual contact with male and female victims between the ages of four and ten and was known to the victims.

The Brainerd Police Department would like to remind people that Lindmark is not wanted by police at this time.

 

