Lakeland PBS

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to New Residence in Bovey Area

Lakeland News — Sep. 20 2023

Brian Lee Martin Jr. (Courtesy: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office)

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to a new residence in the Bovey area.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s office is notifying the public that 41-year-old Brian Lee Martin Jr. moved to an address in rural Bovey on Sept. 7. Martin is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’6″ tall and weighs 168 lbs.

According to a fact sheet provided by Itasca County, Martin engaged in sexual contact with two known female teenagers on at least three occasions. He was released from incarceration in 2014.

Martin has served his time and is not currently wanted by law enforcement. This notification is not intended to increase fear, but is meant to inform the public.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Deer River Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Dora Lake in Itasca County

Kiesler Wellness Center Holds Annual “Walk for Life” for Suicide Awareness in Grand Rapids

1 Person Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash in Itasca Co.

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.