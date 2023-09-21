Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to New Residence in Bovey Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to a new residence in the Bovey area.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s office is notifying the public that 41-year-old Brian Lee Martin Jr. moved to an address in rural Bovey on Sept. 7. Martin is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’6″ tall and weighs 168 lbs.

According to a fact sheet provided by Itasca County, Martin engaged in sexual contact with two known female teenagers on at least three occasions. He was released from incarceration in 2014.

Martin has served his time and is not currently wanted by law enforcement. This notification is not intended to increase fear, but is meant to inform the public.

