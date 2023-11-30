Lakeland PBS

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Cass Lake Area

Lakeland News — Nov. 29 2023

Michael Lee Littlewolf (Courtesy: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

A Level 3 predatory offender has moved to a location in the Cass Lake area.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that 54-year-old Michael Lee Littlewolf moved to Cass Lake on Nov. 25.

According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Littlewolf’s offenses include holding an unknown man and woman against their will and ordering the woman to remove her clothing. Littlewolf gained access by entering their home without permission and used force and a weapon to gain compliance.

Also at age 16, Littlewolf engaged in sexual contact with an unknown female teenager. Contact included penetration. Littlewolf gained access by entering a home without permission, and he used physical force and threatened the use of weapons to gain compliance.

Littlewolf was released from incarceration in February of 2022 but is moving to Cass Lake. Authorities say Littlewolf is not wanted by police, but the release of the information regarding his move to the area is meant to keep the public informed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Chippewa National Forest Offering Christmas Tree Permits to Families

Cass Lake Woman Charged with Murdering Son Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Hackensack

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Brainerd Later This Month

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.