Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Cass Lake Area

A Level 3 predatory offender has moved to a location in the Cass Lake area.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that 54-year-old Michael Lee Littlewolf moved to Cass Lake on Nov. 25.

According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Littlewolf’s offenses include holding an unknown man and woman against their will and ordering the woman to remove her clothing. Littlewolf gained access by entering their home without permission and used force and a weapon to gain compliance.

Also at age 16, Littlewolf engaged in sexual contact with an unknown female teenager. Contact included penetration. Littlewolf gained access by entering a home without permission, and he used physical force and threatened the use of weapons to gain compliance.

Littlewolf was released from incarceration in February of 2022 but is moving to Cass Lake. Authorities say Littlewolf is not wanted by police, but the release of the information regarding his move to the area is meant to keep the public informed.

