Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Bemidji Area

Justin OthoudtNov. 1 2022

Michael Warren Smith

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to a residence in the Bemidji area.

The Bemidji Police Department is notifying the public that Micheal Warren Smith, 37, moved to the 1000 block of Mississippi Avenue NW in Bemidji on Oct. 26.

Smith is described as a Native American man with fair skin, black hair, brown eyes, and a large build. He stands at 5’11” and weighs roughly 230 lbs.

According to a fact sheet provided by the Bemidji Police Department, Smith engaged in sexual contact and conduct with a known male toddler.

Smith has served his time and is not currently wanted by law enforcement. This notification is not intended to increase fear, but is meant to inform the public.

Justin Othoudt

