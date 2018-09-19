Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves To Bemidji Address

The Bemidji Police Department has issued a notice of an address change for a Level 3 predatory offender who will be living in Bemidji. Tadashi David Anderson, 28, will be residing in the 100 block of Rako Street Southeast in Bemidji.

Anderson engaged in sexual contact with a 14-year-old female victim on numerous occasions. The contact included penetration. Anderson gained access to the victim by “meeting her” online and then meeting in person. Anderson was known to the victim. Anderson also had prior juvenile history of viewing child pornography and also had sexual contact with two minor male victims, ages 5 and 8. Anderson was known to these victims, as well.

Anderson has served his sentence imposed on by a court of law and was released in June of 2017.