Level 3 Predator Relocating To Menahga

A level three predatory offender, Chad Allan Mikiska, 34, will be moving to an address in the vicinity of 219th Avenue and 360th Street in rural Menahga on June 20, according to a notification of release fact sheet from the County Sheriff’s Office.

Mikiska is described as a white male with a fair complexion. He has blue eyes and brown hair and is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 229 lbs.

Mikiska has a history of sexual contact with a known female teenager. For more information the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 218-631-7600.