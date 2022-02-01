Level 3 Offender Who Planned Move to Brainerd Not Released at This Time
A Level 3 sex offender who planned to move to Brainerd today upon his release from prison is not being released at this time.
The Brainerd Police Department announced on its Facebook page that a judicial determination was made this morning, and 28-year-old Tyler Steven Jay is not being released into the community at this time.
Previously, police officials notified the public that Jay was planning on moving to a home in the vicinity of Washington Street and Gillis Avenue.
Jay is serving a 12-year prison sentence for separate incidents of sexual contact against known and unknown male children.
