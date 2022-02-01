Lakeland PBS

Level 3 Offender Who Planned Move to Brainerd Not Released at This Time

Lakeland News — Jan. 31 2022

Tyler Steven Jay

A Level 3 sex offender who planned to move to Brainerd today upon his release from prison is not being released at this time.

The Brainerd Police Department announced on its Facebook page that a judicial determination was made this morning, and 28-year-old Tyler Steven Jay is not being released into the community at this time.

Previously, police officials notified the public that Jay was planning on moving to a home in the vicinity of Washington Street and Gillis Avenue.

Jay is serving a 12-year prison sentence for separate incidents of sexual contact against known and unknown male children.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to Brainerd Next Monday

Red Lake Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug Offenses, Firearm Possession

Suspect Arrested Following Report of Robbery in Brainerd

Level 3 Predatory Offender Changes Addresses in Bemidji Area

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.