Level 3 Offender to Be Released in the Backus Area
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports a Risk Level 3 offender will be released near the Backus area on February 15th according to a press release.
49-year old Michael Paul Henson has been identified as the offender according to the release.
Henson engaged in criminal sexual conduct and contact against two separate female children not known to him. The release states Henson served his sentence.
Listed in the release, Henson will be located in the vicinity of Swede Lake Trail Southwest and 12th Street Southwest, rural Backus, MN.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.