Level 3 Offender to Be Released in the Backus Area

Nick UrsiniFeb. 2 2021

Michael Henson

A Risk Level 3 offender will be released near the Backus area on Feb. 15, according to a press release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch.

49-year old Michael Paul Henson has been identified as the offender, according to the release. Henson engaged in criminal sexual conduct and contact against two separate female children not known to him. The release states Henson has served his sentence.

Henson will be located in the vicinity of Swede Lake Trail SW and 12th Street SW in rural Backus.

