Level 3 Offender to Be Released in Cass Lake Area

Lakeland News — Feb. 14 2023

James Littlewolf

A Level 3 sex offender will be released later this month and plans on living in the Cass Lake area.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says 35-year-old James Tacumseh Littlewolf will be released on Feb. 27 and plans to live near the 300 block of Spruce Avenue in Cass Lake.

Littlewolf is currently serving time for engaging in sexual contact with a female teenager he knew. When Littlewolf is released later this month, he will have served his time and will not be wanted by law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says the public notification is not intended to increase fear but is meant to raise awareness. Law enforcement believes an informed public is a safer public.

