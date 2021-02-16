Lakeland PBS

Level 3 Offender Scheduled to Be Released in Bemidji Area

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 16 2021

A Level 3 offender will be released to the Bemidji area today after being convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

According to the release, Richard Derby engaged in sexual conduct against a known female child while caring for her in his house. Derby also recorded the victim while she was unclothed. Derby was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct and has served his sentence.

This information is only to inform the public of Derby’s release and the Bemidji Police Department may not direct where Derby lives, works, or goes to school.

Derby will be released to the 600 block of 4th Street NW in Bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

