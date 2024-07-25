Level 3 Offender Relocating to Cass Lake Next Week

A Level 3 sex offender is relocating to the city of Cass Lake next week.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Cory Bebeau is moving into a home on the 300 block of Spruce Avenue in Cass Lake on July 29th.

Bebeau was previously convicted in separate incidents of engaging in sexual contact against a known female child. Contact included penetration.

Bebeau gained unmonitored access to the victim while frequenting her home. He used his established relationship of trust in an effort to maintain control.

Bebeau has served his sentence, and the Sheriff’s Office says he is not wanted by the police. They say the purpose of the release is not meant to induce fear but to raise awareness. Law enforcement believes an informed public is a safer public.