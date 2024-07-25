Jul 25, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Level 3 Offender Relocating to Cass Lake Next Week

Cory Bebeau Cg

Cory Bebeau (Courtesy: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

A Level 3 sex offender is relocating to the city of Cass Lake next week.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Cory Bebeau is moving into a home on the 300 block of Spruce Avenue in Cass Lake on July 29th.

Bebeau was previously convicted in separate incidents of engaging in sexual contact against a known female child. Contact included penetration.

Bebeau gained unmonitored access to the victim while frequenting her home. He used his established relationship of trust in an effort to maintain control.

Bebeau has served his sentence, and the Sheriff’s Office says he is not wanted by the police. They say the purpose of the release is not meant to induce fear but to raise awareness. Law enforcement believes an informed public is a safer public.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Arts & Entertainment

Flaming Puck Hockey is Unicon 21’s Hottest Event

Community

Sherri DeLaHunt & Tom Swanson Recognized as Outstanding Crow Wing Co. Seniors

Community

Cass County’s Opioid Settlement Committee Meets to Delegate Funds

Community

North Central Research and Outreach Center in Grand Rapids Hosts Annual Visitors Day