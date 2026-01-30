Level 3 Offender Relocates to City of Bemidji

A Level 3 predatory offender has moved to a new location in the city of Bemidji.

A release from the Bemidji Police Department reports that 32-year-old Tyler Michael Gabrelcik moved to the 600 block of 4th Street NW in Bemidji on Jan. 30.

According to authorities, Gabrelcik’s offense included engaging in sexual conduct and contact with a known female child on numerous occasions and over an extended period of time. The offense happened when Gabrelcik was 18 years old. Conduct included showing sexually explicit material, exposing, penetration, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Gabrelcik was released in July of 2024. Authorities say Gabrelcik is not wanted by police, but that the public release of the move is intended to keep the public informed.