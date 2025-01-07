Level 3 Offender Relocates to Cass Lake Area

A Level 3 offender has relocated to the Cass Lake area, and Cass County authorities are notifying the public of the move.

42-year-old Gerald Lee Jones moved to Cass Lake on December 23rd and is currently listed as homeless. He was incarcerated for engaging in sexual contact with a woman he knew and held against her will.

According to the Department of Corrections, Jones has a history of physically assaulting known women and holding them against their will. Force, threats, and weapons have been used to gain compliance.

Jones was released from incarceration in April of last year and is not wanted by authorities at this time. Authorities say they are releasing information about his move to the area as allowed by law to raise awareness and keep the public informed.