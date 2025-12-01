Dec 2, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Level 3 Offender Relocates to Bemidji Area

thomas edward strong thumbnail new

Level 3 offender Thomas Strong (pictured) is now living in the Bemidji area and is homeless. (Courtesy: Bemidji Police Department)

A Level 3 predatory offender has relocated to the Bemidji area.

The Bemidji Police Department has issued a public notification release that says 36-year-old Thomas Edward Strong is now living in the Bemidji area and is homeless.

According to the release, Strong has engaged in sexual contact against known male and female children. Contact included penetration. Strong used his established relationships of trust to attain and exploit unmonitored contact.

Strong was released from incarceration on April 18, 2016. Authorities say Strong is not wanted by police, but that the release of information regarding his move to the area is meant to keep the public informed.

