Level 3 Offender Released to Cass Lake Area After Serving Sentence

A Level 3 predatory offender has been released and relocated by the Minnesota Department of Corrections to the vicinity of Cass Lake.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says that 36-year-old James Littlewolf was released on December 26th. Littlewolf was incarcerated for engaging in sexual contact with a known female teenager. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Littlewolf gained access by entering the home where the teen was staying without permission.

Authorities say Littlewolf has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community, and that this notification is to raise awareness and keep the public informed.