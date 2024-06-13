Jun 13, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Level 3 Offender Now Living in Rural Pine River Area

Robert Litzau

Robert Litzau (Courtesy: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

A Level 3 offender has been released from prison and is now living in the rural Pine River area.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that 71-year-old Robert Arthur Litzau, who was released from prison in 2016, is now living in Moose Lake Township as of June 4.

According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Litzau’s offenses included engaging in sexual contact against a known male teen. Contact included touch.

Litzau accessed the victim through his established relationship of trust. He used manipulation and coercion in an effort to maintain control.

Authorities say Litzau is not wanted by police, but the release of information regarding his move to the area is meant to keep the public informed.

