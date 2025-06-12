Level 3 Offender Moving to Wadena Later This Month

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender will be moving to a home in Wadena when he is released from incarceration later this month.

The Wadena Police Department is notifying the public that 42-year-old Andre Jaamal Butler is expected to be released from prison on June 26th and will be residing in the vicinity of Shady Lane Drive in Wadena.

Police say Butler has a history of engaging in sexual contact against a known adult female. Butler used his relationship of trust to attain and exploit isolated contact and took advantage of the victim’s sleeping state in order to gain control.

The Wadena Police Department wants to remind the public that Butler is not currently wanted and that the notification is not intended to increase fear in the community, but to keep the public informed.