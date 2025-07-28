Jul 28, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Level 3 Offender Moving to Rural Pine River Next Month

Dustin Gene Ayres (Courtesy: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that a Level 3 offender will be relocating to the Pine River area  next month.

43-year-old Dustin Gene Ayres was released from prison on May 5th of this year and will be relocating to the vicinity of Bungo Township in rural Pine River on either August 5th or 8th.

Ayres was originally convicted of criminal sexual conduct. He engaged in contact against a known female child and a known female teenager on separate occasions. Contact included touch.

Ayres gained access to the teen victim by entering her residence without permission and took advantage of her vulnerable state to gain control. He used his established relationship of trust to attain and exploit unmonitored contact with the child victim.

Ayres has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. The Sheriff’s Office says this notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.

