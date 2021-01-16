Level 3 Offender Moving to Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Level 3 sex offender is moving to Crow Wing County next week, and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is holding a virtual public meeting to inform the public.

29-year-old Lumasakila Patterson previously served time in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he did not know by using force. Patterson is moving to Johnson Road N in rural Brainerd on Jan. 20, where he will be monitored 24 hours a day. Patterson was released from prison in 2017 and has been on intensive supervised release since then.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard is holding a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:00 PM. The public is invited to the meeting to listen to Sheriff Goddard, his staff, representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, and staff from the home where Patterson will reside. There will also be an opportunity for questions from the community.

Those wishing to learn more about this offender can call 218-302-1725 and enter meeting code 393626021#, or visit the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office website or Facebook page for the meeting link.

