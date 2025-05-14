Level 3 Offender Moves to Pillager Area After Being Released

A Level 3 offender has been released from incarceration and has moved to the Pillager area. Cass County authorities are notifying the public of the move.

43-year-old Dustin Gene Ayres moved to rural Pillager in Northwest Sylvan Township on May 5th. He was incarcerated for engaging in sexual contact against a known female child and a known female teen on separate occasions.

According to the Department of Corrections, Ayres gained access to the teen victim by entering her residence without permission and took advantage of her vulnerable state to gain control. He used his established relationship of trust to attain and exploit unmonitored contact with the child victim.

Ayres is not wanted by authorities at this time. Authorities say theoy are releasing information about his move to the area as allowed by law to raise awareness and keep the public informed.