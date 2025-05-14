May 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Level 3 Offender Moves to Pillager Area After Being Released

dustin ayres cg

Dustin Ayres (Credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

A Level 3 offender has been released from incarceration and has moved to the Pillager area. Cass County authorities are notifying the public of the move.

43-year-old Dustin Gene Ayres moved to rural Pillager in Northwest Sylvan Township on May 5th. He was incarcerated for engaging in sexual contact against a known female child and a known female teen on separate occasions.

According to the Department of Corrections, Ayres gained access to the teen victim by entering her residence without permission and took advantage of her vulnerable state to gain control. He used his established relationship of trust to attain and exploit unmonitored contact with the child victim.

Ayres is not wanted by authorities at this time. Authorities say theoy are releasing information about his move to the area as allowed by law to raise awareness and keep the public informed.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Mikes Roofing Ad

Lakeview Liquor Mothers Day

Fancy Pants Ad 2

Related News

Community

Bemidji Rotary Club Celebrating 90th Anniversary with Month of Service Projects

Sports

Grand Rapids Boys’ Tennis Beats Brainerd in 1st Round of 7AA Playoffs

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Reveals 2025-26 Schedule for Program’s 70th Season

Community

Northwoods Experience: Crosslake Hosts Annual Governor’s Fishing Opener