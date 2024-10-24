Level 3 Offender Moves to New Residence in Rural Walker

A Level 3 predatory offender has relocated to a new residence in rural Walker.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports 35-year-old Thomas Edward Strong has been living in the vicinity of Shing Wauk Drive NW since October 18th.

Strong was incarcerated for engaging in sexual contact with known male and female children. According to the Department of Corrections, strong used his established relationships of trust to attain and exploit unmonitored contact with the children.

Authorities say Strong was released in 2018 and is not currently wanted by law enforcement, but the release of information regarding his move to the area is meant to keep the public informed.