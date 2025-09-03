Sep 4, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Level 3 Offender Moves to New Residence in Rural Remer

Tyler Michael Gabrelcik (Credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

A Level 3 predatory offender has moved to a new residence in rural Remer.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that as of September 3, Tyler Michael Gabrelcik, age 32, is residing in the vicinity of northeast Boy Lake Township. He was released from incarceration in July of 2024.

When Gabrelcik was 18 years old, he engaged in sexual conduct and contact with a known female child on numerous occasions over an extended period of time. Conduct included Gabrelcik showing sexually explicit material and exposing himself, as well as penetration. He also possessed child sexual abuse material.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that Gabrelcik is not wanted by the police and that this notification is not intended to increase fear in the community, but to keep the public informed.

