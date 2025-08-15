Level 3 Offender Moves to New Brainerd Residence

A Level 3 predatory offender has moved to a new residence in the city of Brainerd.

The Brainerd Police Department reports that as of July 27, 39-year-old Joshua Tromblay is residing in the vicinity of the 400 block of 1st Avenue NE. He was released from incarceration in November 2023.

Tromblay previously engaged in sexual contact against a known female that included penetration while the victim was sleeping. He gained access to the victim by exploiting his established relationship of trust to enter her home.

The Brainerd Police Department says that Tromblay is not wanted by the police and that this notification is not intended to increase fear in the community, but to keep the public informed. Police ask the public to report criminal activity by this offender, or any other person by calling 911.