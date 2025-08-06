Level 3 Offender Moves to Location in Cass Lake

A Level 3 predatory offender has moved to a location in the city of Cass Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that 49-year-old Leroy Joseph Richardson moved to the 300 block of Spruce Avenue in Cass Lake on July 24.

According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Richardson’s offense happened in 1997 when he used extreme violence that resulted in significant bodily harm to sexually assault a woman he did not know who was walking towards her car. Richardson was released from incarceration in November 2023 and is now changing the location of where he lives.

Authorities say Richardson is not wanted by police, but the release of the information regarding his move to the area is meant to keep the public informed.