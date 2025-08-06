Aug 6, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Level 3 Offender Moves to Location in Cass Lake

leroy richardson cg

Leroy Richardson (Credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

A Level 3 predatory offender has moved to a location in the city of Cass Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that 49-year-old Leroy Joseph Richardson moved to the 300 block of Spruce Avenue in Cass Lake on July 24.

According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Richardson’s offense happened in 1997 when he used extreme violence that resulted in significant bodily harm to sexually assault a woman he did not know who was walking towards her car. Richardson was released from incarceration in November 2023 and is now changing the location of where he lives.

Authorities say Richardson is not wanted by police, but the release of the information regarding his move to the area is meant to keep the public informed.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Rachel Hagge Web Ad

Web Ads 400x400 11

Related News

Community

Bemidji State Unveils $25 Million ‘For the North’ Fundraising Campaign

Business

Iconic Pequot Lakes Water Tower Gets New Paint Job

Education & Government

New Security Measures at MN Capitol Set to Go into Place

Community

Brainerd City Council Discusses St. Francis Church & School Expansion Plans