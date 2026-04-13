Level 3 Offender Being Released, Moving to Cass Lake Area

A Level 3 predatory offender is being released and will be moving to the Cass Lake area on Apr. 17.

According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Anthony James Wittner was incarcerated for holding an unknown man and woman against their will. Wittner accessed them as they arrived at his home, having been led there under false pretenses, and he used force and severe bodily harm in his efforts to maintain control.

Authorities say that when he is released on Apr. 17, Wittner will have served the sentenced imposed on him by the court and will be transitioning into the community. They added that this notification is to raise awareness and keep the public informed.