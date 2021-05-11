Lakeland PBS

Level 3 Offender Being Released Into Bemidji Area

Lakeland News — May. 10 2021

Chris Sours

A convicted Level 3 sex offender is being released into the Bemidji community.

56-year-old Chris Sours is scheduled to be released on May 17 and will live on the 600 block of 4th Street NW in Bemidji.

According to a press release from the Bemidji Police Department, Sours is serving time for engaging in sexual contact against two known female children where he used his established relationship to exploit unmonitored access.

Law enforcement officials notify the public when Level 3 sex offenders are released as they can by law to inform the community. When released, Sours will have served the sentence imposed on him by the court and will be transitioning into the community.



Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

