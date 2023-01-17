Lakeland PBS

Level 2 Predatory Offender Moving to Pequot Lakes Area

Mary BalstadJan. 17 2023

Richard Evoniuk
Credit: Pequot Lakes Police Department

A convicted Level 2 predatory offender will be moving to the Pequot Lakes area on January 25.

76-year-old Richard Evoniuk will move to the vicinity of Country Care Lane in Pequot Lakes at the end of the month.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department reports that Evoniuk was designated a Level 2 predatory offender title due to having a history of sexually abusing female minors. With this designation, the Pequot Lake Police Department says Evoniuk is at moderate risk to re-offend.

Evoniuk has served time and is not wanted by law enforcement. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather to raise awareness. Law enforcement believes an informed public is a safer public.

By — Mary Balstad

