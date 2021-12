Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the help of the community of Morgan Park in Duluth, a letter that arrived 68 years late has helped a family connect with a new friend – and remember a lost loved one.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today