Less Than 800 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday
The state reported 783 new COVID-19 cases along with ten new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 22,160 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 35 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 9
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 3
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 1
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Morrison – 6
- Roseau – 6
- Todd – 2
