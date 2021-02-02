Less Than 650 Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday
The state today reported 633 new COVID-19 cases along with eight new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 10,221 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.2%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now dropped to 4.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 18 new cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 1
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 3
- Itasca – 4
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 1
- Todd – 1
