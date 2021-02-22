Less Than 600 New COVID-19 Cases Announced Monday
The state reported 561 new COVID-19 cases today along with one new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 17,666 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 33 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 3
- Crow Wing – 4
- Hubbard-1
- Itasca – 2
- Lake of the Woods-1
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 4
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 2
The state also announced last week that 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have now been given to Minnesota residents.
