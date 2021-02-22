Lakeland PBS

Less Than 600 New COVID-19 Cases Announced Monday

Chris BurnsFeb. 22 2021

The state reported 561 new COVID-19 cases today along with one new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The cases came from 17,666 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 33 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 3
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Hubbard-1
  • Itasca – 2
  • Lake of the Woods-1
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 4
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 2

The state also announced last week that 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have now been given to Minnesota residents.

