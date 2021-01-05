Lakeland PBS

Less Than 2,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 5 2021

Minnesota health officials reported 1,612 new coronavirus cases today and 18 newly reported deaths. None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.

Today’s new cases came from 15,666 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, new cases were reported in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 8
  • Cass – 7
  • Clearwater – 4
  • Crow Wing – 12
  • Hubbard – 4
  • Itasca – 2
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 7
  • Morrison – 16
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 2
  • Wadena – 2

