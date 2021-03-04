Lakeland PBS

Less Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 4 2021

The state reported 949 new COVID-19 cases today along with 14 new deaths, one of which were in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 70-74

The cases came from 68,840 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 52 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 1
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 10
  • Itasca – 3
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 5
  • Morrison – 9
  • Polk – 6
  • Roseau – 4
  • Todd – 6
  • Wadena – 3

