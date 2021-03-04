Less Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 949 new COVID-19 cases today along with 14 new deaths, one of which were in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 70-74

The cases came from 68,840 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 52 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 10

Itasca – 3

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 5

Morrison – 9

Polk – 6

Roseau – 4

Todd – 6

Wadena – 3

