Less Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday
The state reported 949 new COVID-19 cases today along with 14 new deaths, one of which were in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 70-74
The cases came from 68,840 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 52 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 10
- Itasca – 3
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 5
- Morrison – 9
- Polk – 6
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 3
