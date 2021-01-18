Less Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday
The state reported 980 COVID-19 related cases today along with twelve new deaths.
There were no new deaths in the Lakeland viewing area.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 45 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 3
- Crow Wing – 12
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mille Lacs – 3
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 1
- Roseau – 0
- Todd – 1
- Wadena – 3
