LeRoy Staples-Fairbanks III Will Be Newest Member on MSHSL Board of Directors

LeRoy Staples-Fairbanks III of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will be the next member of the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) Board of Directors.

Appointed by Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Staples-Fairbanks III will fill the role of parent member on the board. He will succeed Walter Hautala. His term starts effectively on August 1st, 2022 and is set to expire on July 31st, 2026.

While on the MSHSL Board of Directors, Staples-Fairbanks III will assist in supervising and regulating interscholastic athletes and musical, dramatic, and other contests held between Minnesota high school students.

Prior to this appointment, Staples-Fairbanks III served as the District 3 Representative for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe since 2012. This is the largest of the band’s three districts as it includes the communities of Cass Lake, Onigum, Oak Point, Buck Lake, Mission and Cass River. He also worked for the Leech Lake Housing Authority, Human Services field and the management team at the Leech Lake Human Services Halfway House following his drug and alcohol counselor (CADC Level II) certification.

During his time on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s council, Staples-Fairbanks III worked to develop and maintain a transparent system of governance between the counselors and the people by holding open forums for District 3. He also gave back to his community by investing in the Leech Lake Tribal College’s endowment. Through this work, he helped to establish a new scholarship program.

In 2008, Staples-Fairbanks III was on the Leech Lake Housing Authority Board of Commissioners representing District 3. He then worked as the Deputy Director for the band’s senior management team in 2010. In these roles, Staples-Fairbanks III gained awareness of issues and challenges facing Leech Lake. He worked to better the lives of people in Leech Lake by identifying and addressing the challenges.

Staples-Fairbanks III also has a history of volunteering with youth through sports teams and events.

