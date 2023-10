Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, October 7th at 9:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Leonard Cohen’s music has inspired films, paintings and now a stage spectacle you may enjoy at home. The singer-songwriter’s works have motivated the movements of dancers in Ballets Jazz Montréal for an energetic homage to the legendary artist.