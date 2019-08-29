Lend A Hand Program Helps Local Garrison Man With Home Repairs

For 15 years the Lend a Hand program has been helping local individuals or families by awarding a one-day home makeover to a person in need of some help. This year’s recipient is Bob Beavers, who was definitely in need of some home repairs.

“There was a lot of carpentry work, plumber work, and electrical all in one, was a perfect candidate I assumed,” said Lend A Hand Program Member John Otis.

Beavers lives at his home in Garrison on Mille Lacs Lake and was very excited when he heard the news that he had been selected.

“This is the greatest thing that has happened to me in all my life, I’ve never had anybody do this for me all my lifetime,” said 2019 Grand Casino Mille Lacs’ Lend A Hand Program Recipient Bob Beavers.

The Lend a Hand program is put on by the Grand Casino Mille Lacs, who was asked 15 years ago how they can help their community out.

“At the time the show Extreme Makeover was popular well we can’t go extreme, but we thought we’ve got carpenters, painters, everything like that all trades, why can’t we go in and do a handy-man job for the day,” said Vice President Of Facilities-Grand Casino Mille Lacs Todd Christopherson.

Grand Casino Mille Lacs Associates helped Beavers out by doing repairs, installing siding and windows, painting, yard work, and much more.

“Every year it’s a different story but it’s always somebody that needs help,” said Christopherson.

Beavers is a World War 2 veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart making him the perfect candidate for the Lend a Hand program.

“When we found out he was a veteran it fit right into our program,” said Christopherson.

“I’m glad I could get rid of them dictators, so we wouldn’t have to live underneath the dictators,” said Beavers.

For Beavers today is a day he will never forget.

“They’re going to be in my heart forever, thank God we got them people around to help people out and they sure know how to do it, I could never thank them enough I tell you,” said Beavers.

If you know someone who may be in need of a home makeover feel free to contact the Lend a Hand program.