Legislative-Citizen Commission On Minnesota Resources Accepting Proposals For Projects In 2020

The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) has issued its 2020 Request for Proposals (RFP) for funding from Minnesota’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Approximately $53 million is available for projects that will provide multiple ecological and other public benefits. Again this year the RFP includes a category for projects under $200,000, especially from local units of government and non- profits, that aim to quickly and efficiently provide environment and natural resource benefits in Minnesota.

The LCCMR is requesting proposals in the following categories:

A. Foundational Natural Resource Data and Information

B. Water Resources

C. Environmental Education

D. Aquatic and Terrestrial Invasive Species

E. Air Quality, Climate Change, and Renewable Energy

F. Methods to Protect or Restore Land, Water, and Habitat

G. Land Acquisition, Habitat, and Recreation

H. Small Projects (under $200,000)

The 2020 RFP contains detailed instructions for submitting a proposal to the LCCMR as well as additional explanation of the LCCMR’s proposal and funding process. Anyone with a project idea consistent with the RFP may submit a proposal for consideration by the LCCMR. LCCMR staff are available to review proposal drafts. Lobbying or professional grant-writing experience is not necessary for success.

Issuance of this RFP begins the competitive, multi-step process through which the LCCMR selects projects to recommend to the Minnesota Legislature for funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. Proposals responding to the 2020 RFP are due Monday, April 15, 2019. In June 2019, the LCCMR will consider all proposals received and make final selection of projects to include in its recommendations to the legislature for the 2020 session. Funded projects can begin July 1, 2020.

For more information on the 2020 RFP and the LCCMR funding process, please visit http://www.lccmr.leg.mn.