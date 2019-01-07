Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Legislative-Citizen Commission On Minnesota Resources Accepting Proposals For Projects In 2020

Anthony Scott
Jan. 7 2019
Leave a Comment

The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) has issued its 2020 Request for Proposals (RFP) for funding from Minnesota’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Approximately $53 million is available for projects that will provide multiple ecological and other public benefits. Again this year the RFP includes a category for projects under $200,000, especially from local units of government and non- profits, that aim to quickly and efficiently provide environment and natural resource benefits in Minnesota.

The LCCMR is requesting proposals in the following categories:

A.      Foundational Natural Resource Data and Information

B.      Water Resources

C.      Environmental Education

D.      Aquatic and Terrestrial Invasive Species

E.       Air Quality, Climate Change, and Renewable Energy

F.       Methods to Protect or Restore Land, Water, and Habitat

G.      Land Acquisition, Habitat, and Recreation

H.      Small Projects (under $200,000)

The 2020 RFP contains detailed instructions for submitting a proposal to the LCCMR as well as additional explanation of the LCCMR’s proposal and funding process. Anyone with a project idea consistent with the RFP may submit a proposal for consideration by the LCCMR. LCCMR staff are available to review proposal drafts. Lobbying or professional grant-writing experience is not necessary for success.

Issuance of this RFP begins the competitive, multi-step process through which the LCCMR selects projects to recommend to the Minnesota Legislature for funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. Proposals responding to the 2020 RFP are due Monday, April 15, 2019. In June 2019, the LCCMR will consider all proposals received and make final selection of projects to include in its recommendations to the legislature for the 2020 session. Funded projects can begin July 1, 2020.

For more information on the 2020 RFP and the LCCMR funding process, please visit http://www.lccmr.leg.mn.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

MnDOT Funds Three Rail Service Improvement Projects

One Family May Lose Their Medicare Plan Over An Address Mistake

Kathy Moore Receives John Yourd Pillar Award

Lakeland PBS Opens Doors For Annual Holiday Open House

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing Energized Forming Tobacco Coalition

Crow Wing Energized, based in Brainerd, announced Monday that it is forming a coalition on tobacco use. Those interested in learning more about
Posted on Jan. 7 2019

Latest Stories

Crow Wing Energized Forming Tobacco Coalition

Posted on Jan. 7 2019

Greater Bemidji Joins Child Care Initiative Program

Posted on Jan. 7 2019

The Latest: Walz Calls For Education, Health Care Investment

Posted on Jan. 7 2019

Portage Brewing In Walker Suffers Severe Damage in Fire

Posted on Jan. 6 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Wins Over Union At Home

Posted on Jan. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.