Legionville Bog Finally Gone From Shore
It can finally be said that the massive bog that has plagued the Legionville School Safety Patrol Training Center on North Long Lake in Brainerd is gone.
The 4,000 ton bog forced the cancellation of all of Legionville’s camps and programs for the summer after breaking off from the shore of North Long Lake and floating in front of the camp. In what turned into a long process which took most of the summer, workers used steel cables to cut the bog into pieces and then used boats to float them from the shore.
The American Legion plans to have camps back up and running for the 2019 summer season.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More
Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More