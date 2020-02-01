Legendary Vikings Running Back In Town For Super Bowl

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Former Vikings running back Chuck Foreman will be in Bemidji with the Midwest Premiere Football League on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the San Francisco 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans can visit with Foreman at Fozzie’s bar and grill in the first half of the game and then at Ruzy’s bar and grill in the second half.

Foreman started in three Super Bowls with the Vikings and was a five time Pro Bowler and two time All-Pro. He is in the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor and was named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings in 2010.

