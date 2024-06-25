Leech Lake Welcomes Infants, New Families at ‘Welcome Baby’ Ceremony

Tribal leaders and elders welcomed the newest members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and other Indigenous communities at the sixth annual “Welcome Baby” celebration last week.

First held in 2018, the ceremony welcomes infants and new families into the community and provides educational resources related to maternal health and early childhood development. The event offers a platform to share Anishinaabe principles, traditions, and stories.

About 300 residents showed up to the event to welcome the band’s newest members.