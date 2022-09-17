Leech Lake Tribal Council Member Appointed to Indigenous Economic Leadership Council

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A member of the Leech Lake Tribal Council has been chosen to serve on the leadership council for the Center for Indian Country Development.

Leonard “Lenny” Fineday, the secretary/treasurer for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, was one of five individuals from across the country chosen for the CICD Leadership Council. CICD is a national research and policy institute working to advance the economic prosperity of Indigenous communities and Native nations through actionable research and community collaboration.

The newly appointed Leadership Council members join a 16-person advisory group that reflects key representatives from tribal nations, national organizations, federal agencies, higher education, and industry.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today