Leech Lake Tribal Council Member Appointed to Indigenous Economic Leadership Council

Lakeland News — Sep. 16 2022

Leonard “Lenny” Fineday

A member of the Leech Lake Tribal Council has been chosen to serve on the leadership council for the Center for Indian Country Development.

Leonard “Lenny” Fineday, the secretary/treasurer for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, was one of five individuals from across the country chosen for the CICD Leadership Council. CICD is a national research and policy institute working to advance the economic prosperity of Indigenous communities and Native nations through actionable research and community collaboration.

The newly appointed Leadership Council members join a 16-person advisory group that reflects key representatives from tribal nations, national organizations, federal agencies, higher education, and industry.

By — Lakeland News

