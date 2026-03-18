Leech Lake Tribal College To Interview Finalists for Next President

Leech Lake Tribal College will interview three finalists in its search for the college’s next president.

The interviews are scheduled to take place Mar. 30 through Apr. 1, with one interview taking place each day:

Dr. Lane Azure will interview on Mar. 30 with a public forum set for 1:30 p.m. Azure has served in leadership roles across both K-12 and higher education, with much of his career connected to tribal colleges and universities.

Dr. Margaret Ross will interview on Mar. 31 with a public forum at 1:30 p.m. Ross currently serves as Interim President at Sinte Gleska University on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation, who she previously served as Dean of Students.

Finally, Dr. Beatrice Bridglall will interview on Apr. 1 with a forum set for 1:30 p.m. Bridglall currently serves in a leadership capacity at Iḷisaġvik College in Alaska as Interim Dean and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs.

Leech Lake Tribal College officials hope to name a new president on Apr. 15, with the new president slated to start Jul. 1. More information on the finalists and the presidential search timeline can be found on the college’s website.