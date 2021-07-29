Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College Hosts Open House

Betsy Melin — Jul. 28 2021

Today, Leech Lake Tribal College hosted one of a series of open houses welcoming prospective and returning students to their campus.

The open house also serves as an opportunity to bring the campus community back together since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was filled with a variety of resources for those interested.

There will be another open house on August 13.

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives.

