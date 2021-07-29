Leech Lake Tribal College Hosts Open House

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today, Leech Lake Tribal College hosted one of a series of open houses welcoming prospective and returning students to their campus.

The open house also serves as an opportunity to bring the campus community back together since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was filled with a variety of resources for those interested.

There will be another open house on August 13.

